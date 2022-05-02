The match at Hillsborough will take place on Monday, May 9 (7.45pm kick-off), just three days after Friday’s meeting at the Stadium of Light.
Tickets for the second leg are on sale to Sunderland season card holders with 60+ Black Cat Points and are priced at £20 for adults, £15 for under-21s and over-65s, £10 for under-17s and £5 for under-11s.
They will then be sold in the following stages subject to availability:
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Wycombe's interesting prices to win play-offs
-
2
Sunderland fan gallery: Can you spot yourself amongst our brilliant photos of passionate fans celebrating win at Morecambe?
-
3
Sunderland transfer news: Tottenham and Brighton ‘plotting’ SAFC raid, Wigan Athletic ‘keeping tabs’ on Ipswich Town star
-
4
The League One team of the season based on stats: One Sunderland, one Sheffield Wednesday, one Wigan and two Rotherham stars included
-
5
Future of Sunderland striker becomes clearer with Championship club to 'offer' deal
30+ BCP – 10am Tuesday ‘til 3pm Tuesday
10+ BCP – 4pm Tuesday ‘til 9am Wednesday
SCH – 10am Wednesday ‘til 3pm Wednesday
General sale – 4pm Wednesday
Season card holders have until 5pm on Tuesday, May 3 to secure their designated seat for the first leg of the play-offs at the Stadium of Light.
You can find more details on the club’s website.