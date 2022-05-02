Loading...

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland tickets on sale for away fans NOW with prices revealed for Hillsborough League One play-off clash

Tickets have gone on sale to Sunderland season card holders for the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 4:33 pm

The match at Hillsborough will take place on Monday, May 9 (7.45pm kick-off), just three days after Friday’s meeting at the Stadium of Light.

Tickets for the second leg are on sale to Sunderland season card holders with 60+ Black Cat Points and are priced at £20 for adults, £15 for under-21s and over-65s, £10 for under-17s and £5 for under-11s.

They will then be sold in the following stages subject to availability:

Sunderland fans at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REID

30+ BCP – 10am Tuesday ‘til 3pm Tuesday

10+ BCP – 4pm Tuesday ‘til 9am Wednesday

SCH – 10am Wednesday ‘til 3pm Wednesday

General sale – 4pm Wednesday

Season card holders have until 5pm on Tuesday, May 3 to secure their designated seat for the first leg of the play-offs at the Stadium of Light.

You can find more details on the club’s website.

