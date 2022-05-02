Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match at Hillsborough will take place on Monday, May 9 (7.45pm kick-off), just three days after Friday’s meeting at the Stadium of Light.

Tickets for the second leg are on sale to Sunderland season card holders with 60+ Black Cat Points and are priced at £20 for adults, £15 for under-21s and over-65s, £10 for under-17s and £5 for under-11s.

They will then be sold in the following stages subject to availability:

Sunderland fans at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

30+ BCP – 10am Tuesday ‘til 3pm Tuesday

10+ BCP – 4pm Tuesday ‘til 9am Wednesday

SCH – 10am Wednesday ‘til 3pm Wednesday

General sale – 4pm Wednesday

Season card holders have until 5pm on Tuesday, May 3 to secure their designated seat for the first leg of the play-offs at the Stadium of Light.