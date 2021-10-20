Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland ticket details as seats go on sale to Cats fans for League One clash
Tickets for Sunderland upcoming trip to Sheffield Wednesday have gone on sale to season card holders with 30+ Black Cat Points.
Lee Johnson’s side will travel to Hillsborough on Tuesday, November 2 for a game which was rearranged due to international fixtures.
Tickets for the match will now go on sale in the following stages subject to availability:
Season card holders with 30+ Black Cat Points – 12 noon on Wednesday 20 October ‘til 12 noon on Friday 22 October.
20+ BCP – 1pm on Fri 22 Oct ‘til 10am on Mon 25 Oct10+ BCP – 12pm on Mon 25 Oct ‘til 10am on Tues 26 OctSCH – 12pm on Tues 26 Oct ‘til 10am on Wed 27 OctGeneral sale – 12 noon on Wednesday 27 Oct
Tickets are priced at: Adults: £26, over-65s/under-21s: £16, under-17s: £15, under-11s: £10, under-5s: £5