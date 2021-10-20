Lee Johnson’s side will travel to Hillsborough on Tuesday, November 2 for a game which was rearranged due to international fixtures.

Tickets for the match will now go on sale in the following stages subject to availability:

Season card holders with 30+ Black Cat Points – 12 noon on Wednesday 20 October ‘til 12 noon on Friday 22 October.

Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium.

20+ BCP – 1pm on Fri 22 Oct ‘til 10am on Mon 25 Oct10+ BCP – 12pm on Mon 25 Oct ‘til 10am on Tues 26 OctSCH – 12pm on Tues 26 Oct ‘til 10am on Wed 27 OctGeneral sale – 12 noon on Wednesday 27 Oct

Tickets are priced at: Adults: £26, over-65s/under-21s: £16, under-17s: £15, under-11s: £10, under-5s: £5

