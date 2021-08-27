Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland postponed after international call-ups

Doyle has been included in the England Under-19 squad for friendlies against Italy and Germany, while Cirkin is in the Under-20 squad for their friendly fixture against Romania.

Sunderland were due to play Sheffield Wednesday next weekend, September 4, but that fixture has now been postponed.

Sunderland have already seen Corry Evans called up for Northern Ireland and Niall Huggins called up for Wales’ U21s.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have had four international call-ups.

A club statement said: “Originally scheduled for Saturday 4 September, the game falls within a period designated for international fixtures and it has now been confirmed that several SAFC players have been called up by their respective nations.

“The Lads’ trip to Hillsborough will now be rearranged and further information will be released in due course.

“SAFC would like to thank supporters for their patience and understanding throughout this process.”

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland play Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (KO 3pm).

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.