Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland postponed after international call-ups
Sunderland duo Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle have been called up for international duty next month – with the trip to Sheffield Wednesday now postponed.
Doyle has been included in the England Under-19 squad for friendlies against Italy and Germany, while Cirkin is in the Under-20 squad for their friendly fixture against Romania.
Sunderland were due to play Sheffield Wednesday next weekend, September 4, but that fixture has now been postponed.
Sunderland have already seen Corry Evans called up for Northern Ireland and Niall Huggins called up for Wales’ U21s.
A club statement said: “Originally scheduled for Saturday 4 September, the game falls within a period designated for international fixtures and it has now been confirmed that several SAFC players have been called up by their respective nations.
“The Lads’ trip to Hillsborough will now be rearranged and further information will be released in due course.
“SAFC would like to thank supporters for their patience and understanding throughout this process.”
Lee Johnson’s Sunderland play Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (KO 3pm).