Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The League One play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light between the Black Cats and the Owls set a new attendance record.

Sunderland head into the return leg on Monday evening with a slender 1-0 lead thanks to Ross Stewart’s cool first-half finish.

The Stadium of Light erupted as the ball hit the back of the net. And the stunning attendance has set a new record.

Sunderland fans.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 44,742 – including 2,000 Sheff Wed fans – attended, a record attendance for an EFL play-off semi-final.

Speaking after the match, Wednesday’s 24-year-old defender Storey told his club’s website: “We’re disappointed to come away with a defeat but on the other side it’s only 1-0. So it’s all to play for at our place and with our home record I think we’ll be confident going into it.

“Our home form speaks for itself. With 34,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans it will just give us an extra boost, it will be like a 12th man. We’ll be extremely confident going into it and we’ll be looking to get the win.”