Sheffield Wednesday star claims 44,742 Sunderland crowd didn't faze Owls during play-off semi-final first leg

Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Storey says his side “weren’t fazed” by the bumper crowd at the Stadium of Light during Friday’s first leg.

By James Copley
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 7:17 am

The League One play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light between the Black Cats and the Owls set a new attendance record.

Sunderland head into the return leg on Monday evening with a slender 1-0 lead thanks to Ross Stewart’s cool first-half finish.

The Stadium of Light erupted as the ball hit the back of the net. And the stunning attendance has set a new record.

Sunderland fans.

In total, 44,742 – including 2,000 Sheff Wed fans – attended, a record attendance for an EFL play-off semi-final.

Speaking after the match, Wednesday’s 24-year-old defender Storey told his club’s website: “We’re disappointed to come away with a defeat but on the other side it’s only 1-0. So it’s all to play for at our place and with our home record I think we’ll be confident going into it.

“Our home form speaks for itself. With 34,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans it will just give us an extra boost, it will be like a 12th man. We’ll be extremely confident going into it and we’ll be looking to get the win.”

Speaking about the first leg, he said: “Obviously they had 42,000 here to cheer them on. It doesn’t faze us really. I think we all blocked it out well, but yeah I think at 1-0 there’s a few positives to take out of it. I know obviously it’s a defeat but I just think we started the game too slow really and then we did eventually get back into it.”

