Sheffield Wednesday player sends message to Sunderland as Karl Robinson names best goalkeeper in League One
Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has delivered his verdict on his side’s six-game unbeaten home run.
Sunderland’s play-off rivals clinched a 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon and climbed to fifth in the League One table.
The Black Cats left it late to win against Gillingham at the Stadium of Light.
Nathan Broadhead’s header sent Sunderland back into the top six and two points behind The Owls.
Speaking after scoring for Wednesday in their win, striker Gregory said: "It’s massive for us, especially with the situation that we’re in now with the play-offs.
"Like I’ve said before, we’re showing a lot more resilience in games and it’s twice now when we’ve game one on from 1-1 to win. We’re showing ourselves, as well as others, that we can do that. And we’ll carry on fighting."
Karl Robinson names best goalkeeper in League One
Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Mike Cooper is the best in League One.
That’s the view of Oxford United boss Karl Robinson after his Oxford side played The U’s.
The 22-year-old stopper denied Oxford United twice in the first 17 minutes in the League One clash at Home Park.
“Their goalkeeper is the best in the league, we knew how good he was.
“It's not just that he makes good saves, he starts a lot of their good play. He picks the right option more often than not.
“Whether it’s quick play or slowing the game down, he does certain things that allow him to be a good player.”
Oxford are set to play Sunderland this Saturday.