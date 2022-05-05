Sheffield Wednesday confirm Hillsborough play-off leg against Sunderland is a sell-out

Sunderland had already sold out their 2,000-strong allocation for the game.
And the Owls have now announced all home tickets have also sold out.
The play-off game is to be played in front of a record-breaking crowd over the two games with more than 40,000 fans heading to the Stadium of Light on Friday for the first leg.
Most Popular
-
1
Biggest League One play-off fixture ever? How Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday compare to Millwall and Portsmouth
-
2
Sunderland set for biggest attendance of the season against Sheffield Wednesday as club announce staggering ticket update for play-off semi-final
-
3
William Storey-led consortium launches new '£42m-takeover bid' at Sunderland - reports
-
4
Everything Alex Neil said about Nathan Broadhead and Barry Bannan injuries ahead of huge Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday League One play-off clash
-
5
This is what Alex Neil just said about Nathan Broadhead's injury at Sunderland
An Owls club statement read: “Next Monday’s League One play-off second leg tie against Sunderland is now completely sold out for home supporters.
"Remaining tickets went on general sale this morning and all available seats have been sold, including those in the West Stand Lower.”
It added: “Fans are advised to arrive at Hillsborough as early as possible on Monday evening to avoid unnecessary queuing as we welcome our second sell-out attendance in just over a week.”