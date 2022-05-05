Loading...

Sheffield Wednesday confirm Hillsborough play-off leg against Sunderland is a sell-out

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final against Sunderland at Hillsborough has sold out.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 5:43 pm

Sunderland had already sold out their 2,000-strong allocation for the game.

And the Owls have now announced all home tickets have also sold out.

The play-off game is to be played in front of a record-breaking crowd over the two games with more than 40,000 fans heading to the Stadium of Light on Friday for the first leg.

Florian Kamberi of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

An Owls club statement read: “Next Monday’s League One play-off second leg tie against Sunderland is now completely sold out for home supporters.

"Remaining tickets went on general sale this morning and all available seats have been sold, including those in the West Stand Lower.”

It added: “Fans are advised to arrive at Hillsborough as early as possible on Monday evening to avoid unnecessary queuing as we welcome our second sell-out attendance in just over a week.”

