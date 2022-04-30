Sheffield Wednesday boss delivers Sunderland and Alex Neil verdict ahead of huge League One play-off clash

The two sides will do battle in the first leg at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening with a bumper crowd expected on Wearside.
Sunderland secured their place with a 1-0 victory over Morecambe, while Wednesday comfortably beat Portsmouth at home on the final day.
Moore has praised the job done by Alex Neil since he took charge on Wearside and is looking forward to a big test.
Moore, speaking after his side’s win over Portsmouth, said: “The first phase was to get in the top six. We are now in the play-offs and we have got two massive games coming up against Sunderland.
“They will be two great games and we are focused on them. It will be a stern test.
“It doesn't matter who we were going to get in the play-offs. There are four teams in there who have worked incredibly hard all season. They are four teams who have amassed 80 odd points. It is mind boggling to think of the relentless league schedule this season. Credit to all four teams in there.
“We will have to be detailed. They are going to be tight games. We are in there with them and we will plan and prepare.
“Alex Neil has done a great job with Sunderland. They are a good team and a big club. Both teams will go into the tie full of confidence and in good form. It will be a good game.”