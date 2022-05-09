Loading...

Sheffield Wednesday 1 Sunderland 1: Story of the night as Patrick Roberts goal sends Cats to League One play-off final at Wembley

Sunderland have reached the League One play-off final at Wembley after battling past Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 9th May 2022, 10:58 pm

Patrick Roberts scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to put the Black Cats 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

It came after Wednesday striker Lee Gregory levelled the score, and the match looked set to go to extra-time before Roberts’ late finish.

Sunderland will now face Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley Stadium later this month.

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday.

Here’s how the match played out:

RECAP: Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Gregory, 73) Sunderland 1 (Roberts, 90+4)

Last updated: Monday, 09 May, 2022, 22:59

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke (Doyle, 90+8), Roberts (Broadheadat 90+7), Pritchard (Matete, 90+7), Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Matete, Neil, Embleton, Broadhead
  • Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Hunt (Mendez-Laing, 70) , Storey, Dean, Hutchinson (Palmer, 70), Johnson, Byers (Berahino, 90+5), Luongo, Bannan, Windass (Paterson, 78), Gregory
  • Subs: Wildsmith, Palmer, Dunkley, Mendez-Laing, Paterson, Berahino, Kamberi
Monday, 09 May, 2022, 22:59

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 22:39

Next stop Wembley

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 22:39

Alex Neil reaction

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 22:39

Reaction from Hillsborough

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:46

FULL-TIME!!! SUNDERLAND ARE HEADING TO WEMBLEY!

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:43

90+7’ TRIPlE CHANGE

Matete, Doyle and Broadhead are on.

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:42

90+5’ Final change for Wednesday

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:42

90+4’ GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! ROBERTS!!!

What a moment!

The home fans fall silent.

Batth’s ball into the left channel found Clarke whose low cross was turned in by Roberts.

The away fans are sent into raptures.

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:34

10 MINUTES ADDED TIME!

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:31

88’ Time to be added on

