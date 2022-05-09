Patrick Roberts scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to put the Black Cats 2-1 ahead on aggregate.
It came after Wednesday striker Lee Gregory levelled the score, and the match looked set to go to extra-time before Roberts’ late finish.
Sunderland will now face Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley Stadium later this month.
Here’s how the match played out:
RECAP: Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Gregory, 73) Sunderland 1 (Roberts, 90+4)
Last updated: Monday, 09 May, 2022, 22:59
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke (Doyle, 90+8), Roberts (Broadheadat 90+7), Pritchard (Matete, 90+7), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Matete, Neil, Embleton, Broadhead
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Hunt (Mendez-Laing, 70) , Storey, Dean, Hutchinson (Palmer, 70), Johnson, Byers (Berahino, 90+5), Luongo, Bannan, Windass (Paterson, 78), Gregory
- Subs: Wildsmith, Palmer, Dunkley, Mendez-Laing, Paterson, Berahino, Kamberi
What a night!
Thanks for joining us tonight!
What a night it was as well.
We’ll have loads more reaction and analysis over on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
See you soon.
Next stop Wembley
Alex Neil reaction
Reaction from Hillsborough
FULL-TIME!!! SUNDERLAND ARE HEADING TO WEMBLEY!
90+7’ TRIPlE CHANGE
Matete, Doyle and Broadhead are on.
90+5’ Final change for Wednesday
90+4’ GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! ROBERTS!!!
What a moment!
The home fans fall silent.
Batth’s ball into the left channel found Clarke whose low cross was turned in by Roberts.
The away fans are sent into raptures.