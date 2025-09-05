Sheffield United Women 0-4 Sunderland Women: Analysis and ratings from emphatic win

Katie Kitching was on the scoresheet for Sunderland | Getty Images

Sunderland started their WSL 2 campaign in style on Friday night

Sunderland secured an emphatic win at Bramall Lane on the opening night of the WSL 2 campaign.

A superb volley from Izzy Atkinson just before half time set the Black Cats on their way, before fellow debutant Rhiannon Roberts headed in a second from a corner shortly after the break. Midfielder Katie Kitching found the top corner with a powerful drive ten minutes from time, before Emily Scarr capitalised on a bad defensive error in stoppage time to complete the rout with a close-range finish.

It had actually been Sheffield United, handed a relegation reprieve in the summer when Blackburn Rovers withdrew from the league, who started the strongest with Mel Reay's side struggling to retain possession. Grace Moloney was forced into an early save from Amy Andrews when the hosts broke in behind the Sunderland defence, and had to be alert to punch clear a raft of early corners.

The Blades looked sharp and confident but it was still Sunderland who created the first big chance, Emily Scarr just unable to convert a dangerous cross from Marissa Sheva from the right edge of the box. Sheva then put in another excellent left-footed delivery, this time from the left of the box, but no team mate gambled on the ball and the hosts were able to clear.

Sunderland were now in the ascendancy, Sheva and Scarr putting efforts just wide of the post before Atkinson's opener. It came from another strong rin from Katy Watson down the right-hand side, her cross to the far post volleyed instinctively past the goalkeeper by the summer signing. Watson was outstanding throughout her 70 minutes on the pitch, driving in behind the defence and putting a number of dangerous balls into the box.

Sunderland started the second half as they finished the first, and all but ended the game as a contest when Roberts headed in Fenton's corner to the heart of the box.

Though the vistiors were not necessarily carving out regular chances, Moloney was at this point now a bystander to the contest and Reay's side had almost complete control. Kitching has been a big goal threat for Sunderland over the last two seasons and took her first chance of the campaign superbly, smashing one into the top corner after good play from Louise Griffiths to pinch possession and set her through on goal. Sunderland then had a fourth when Fenton's cross wasn't cleared by the Sheffield United defender, instead turned right into the path of Scarr who had an easy finish.

It was the perfect start to the campaign for Sunderland, though their opposition in truth looked well below the level and particularly as the game drew on and they began to tire. Reay and her side will nevertheless take heart from how few chances they ceded after the opening exchanges, and how quickly the new signings have settled into the group. Particularly pleasing will be the clinical finishing on show, with star striker Eleanor Dale missing this game due to injury.

Sunderland play their first home game against Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light next Sunday and that contest, against a side widely tipped for promotion this season, might provide a truer reflection of their current level. Nevertheless, it was a confident start from a side who are quietly hopeful they can launch a promotion push this season.

Sunderland player ratings

GRACE MOLONEY

Really solid debut. Proactive both in dealing with early set pieces and coming off her line to sweep up. Few saves to make but went about her work well. 7

JESSICA BROWN

Tested early on by the dangerous Andrews but rarely troubled thereafter. Combined nicely with Watson as the game went on. 6

RHIANNON ROBERTS

Excellent on debut. Defensively strong, showed a willingness to pass through the lines and even got on the scoresheet with a header. Looks a brilliant addition on this evidence. 8

HANNAH GREENWOOD

Really steady performance. Got through her defensive work well and calm on the ball. Good platform to build from on debut. 6

LOUISE GRIFFITHS

Never looked troubled defensively and got more confident going forward as the game went on, causing problems from the Sheffield United defence. 7

NATASHA FENTON

Took her a while to get on the ball and dictate possession but very composed after the opening exchanges. Excellent corner from which Roberts scored. 7

KATIE KITCHING

Actually had a quieter game than we are used to but only needed one half chance to score, rifling a superb drive into the top corner to well and truly finish the game as a contest. Great hit. 7

MARISSA SHEVA

Really unlucky that a couple of excellent early deliveries didn't yield an assist. A threat throughout. 7

KATY WATSON

Superb throughout. Caused Sheffield United all sorts of problems down the right. Too quick for her opposite numbers and picked up an assist for Atkinson's opener. Didn't always come off but it doesn't need to when you get into dangerous positions this easily. 8

IZZY ATKINSON

Took a little while to get into the game but it was a superb first-time volley to open the scoring, showing great technique to keep the strike down and on target. Grew in confidence thereafter. 7

EMILY SCARR

Couldn't quite get on the end of a couple of early crossed but worked tirelessly and got her reward late on when capitalising on an error to score late on. 6

SUBS

KEIRA BARRY

Worked hard on the right and put in a couple of crunching tackles, which will quickly endear her to staff and fans alike. 6

ELLEN JONES

Like Barry got through a lot of running on the left without much sight of goal. Did well to help preserve and extend Sunderland's lead. 6

BRIANNA WESTRUP

One strong block in a composed late cameo.

JAMIE FINN

Steady cameo late on.