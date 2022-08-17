Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers Striker Billy Sharp has been ruled out with an ankle injury picked up in the first half of Sunday's 2-2 draw at the Riverside against Sunderland’s North East rivals Middlesbrough last weekend.

Newcastle United loanee Ciaran Clark, who missed the trip to Middlesbrough on Sunday, alongside Enda Stevens and Jack Robinson are also likely o be out of the Championship clash, which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Ben Osborn was taken off during Sheffield United’s Carabao Cup first-round defeat at West Brom has been given a minimum timeframe of two weeks and will miss the game against the Black Cats.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager looks on during the Carabao Cup First Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United at The Hawthorns on August 11, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...