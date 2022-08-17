Sheffield United missing NINE players - including Newcastle United loanee and ex-Leeds United striker
Sheffield United could be without nine players ahead of tonight’s Championship game against Sunderland.
Ex-Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers Striker Billy Sharp has been ruled out with an ankle injury picked up in the first half of Sunday's 2-2 draw at the Riverside against Sunderland’s North East rivals Middlesbrough last weekend.
Newcastle United loanee Ciaran Clark, who missed the trip to Middlesbrough on Sunday, alongside Enda Stevens and Jack Robinson are also likely o be out of the Championship clash, which will be shown live on Sky Sports.
Ben Osborn was taken off during Sheffield United’s Carabao Cup first-round defeat at West Brom has been given a minimum timeframe of two weeks and will miss the game against the Black Cats.
Goalkeeper Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle and Jack O'Connell are longer-term absentees for Paul Heckinbottom’s side and there remains no timeframe on the return of Ismaila Coulibaly after a knee operation.