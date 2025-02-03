The former Sunderland defender looks to be staying put amid interest from Sheffield United

Sunderland’s promotion rivals Sheffield United are eyeing a deal for Crystal Palace’s ex-Arsenal defender Rob Holding on deadline day.

Manager Chris Wilder is hoping to bolster his Blades squad ahead of the Championship promotion run-in with the Steel City club keen on a move for former Sunderland loanee Jimmy Dunne. The defender previously spent a loan stint with Sunderland in 2019 and has impressed since making the move to Loftus Road a couple of years later.

Sheffield United have made two bids for Dunne during the window, but Rangers are reluctant to sell unless they can find a replacement. That has caused the club to look elsewhere, with talks now progressing for Wilder’s team to secure a loan move for Crystal Palace defender Holding.

In terms of Sunderland news, the Black Cats are closing in on the signing of Jayden Danns, with Tommy Watson also looking likely to stay at the club.

Danns is expected to join on loan until the end of the season from Liverpool. The 19-year-old has made three senior appearances so far this season. All being well, he’ll have a medical today and sign ahead of the window closing at 11pm.

Watson made the trip to Brighton earlier in the day but it appears Sunderland have rebuffed the Premier League club’s offers after not being able to sign a replacement. It has been claimed that the Black Cats rejected an offer worth around £13million for the homegrown talent, who netted twice for Régis Le Bris’ team against Stoke City earlier this season.