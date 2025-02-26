Sunderland are currently eight points behind Sheffield United in the Championship table

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has insisted that he is “respectful” of Sunderland’s chances of securing an automatic promotion place this season, despite the Black Cats trailing his side by eight points with just 12 matches left to play.

The Blades, like Sunderland before them, slumped to a late defeat against Leeds United on Monday evening, and are now five points adrift of Daniel Farke’s men at the summit of the Championship table. Behind them, Burnley are two points off the top two, while Regis Le Bris’ side are facing an uphill battle to bridge the gap on their rivals.

But even in spite of the distance between his team and the Black Cats, Wilder is mindful of the threat that they could still pose over the home stretch of the campaign.

Reflecting on United’s performance in their 3-1 loss against Leeds earlier in the week, Wilder said: "I'm not going to beat them up. I was delighted with how we approached the game. That's what we wanted it to look like and to make it feel like that for the opposition. When they go back on the coach I think if they showed the humility we showed, I think they'll recognise that was pretty tough game for them. But we fell a little bit short and it was just the manner of the goals, really.”

Addressing the implications that the result could have on the race for automatic promotion, he added: “It's a long way to go still. I'm respectful to the Sunderland manager and the Burnley manager as well, there's a lot of football to be played.

“Monday was always going to be about putting yourself in a better position than we you came in at five o'clock or six o'clock, and they've put themselves into a better position than we have. We had an opportunity to do it and we didn't take it. They [Leeds] had an opportunity to do it, and took it. So you have to give them credit for that.

"They've got some outstanding players. We kept the majority of them pretty quiet for quite a long time but Dan James found that pass, Junior Firpo found the finish. Pascal Struijk, Firpo, Dan James are Premier League players and they found those big moments, which they've found all season.”

Monday’s clash at Bramall Lane represented one of the final meetings between clubs in the current top four this season. Indeed, the only other fixture left to play comes on April 21st, when Burnley host Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

For their part, Sunderland’s next Championship outing comes against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening, with the Black Cats looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Leeds and Hull City last week.