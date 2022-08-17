Sheffield United 2 Sunderland 1: Story of the night after Lynden Gooch goal and Dan Neil red card
Sunderland suffered their first Championship defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield United.
Alex Neil’s side held their own for the opening 30 minutes before Dan Neil was shown a straight red card and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic headed the hosts ahead.
The Blades then made it 2-0 shortly after half-time after a close-range finish from Max Lowe.
Sunderland responded well and pulled one back through Lynden Gooch but weren’t able to take anything from the game.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Sheffield United 2 (Ahmedhodzic, 33) (Lowe, 47) Sunderland 1 (Gooch, 55)
Last updated: Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 22:42
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth (Alese, 86), Cirkin, Gooch, Embleton (Wright, 53), Neil, Clarke (Diamond, 86), Pritchard (Hume, 53), Simms (Matete, 53) , Stewart
- Subs: Bass, Alese, Wright, Hume, Matete, Diamond, Roberts
- Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Norrington-Davies, Baldock, Norwood, Berge, McAtee (Fleck, 65), Lowe, Ndiaye (McBurnie, 74), Brewster (Khadra, 65)
- Subs: Amissah, Basham, Doyle, Fleck, Khadra, McBurnie, Jebbison
Reaction from Alex Neil
Reaction from Bramall Lane
Full-Time: Sheffield United 2 Sunderland 1
90+6’ Wright booked
Wright is booked after blocking Khadra’s run.
90+4’ Matete booked
Matete is booked after chopping down Khadra.
90+3’ Great save from Patterson
Sunderland had a chance from a corner there, won by Diamond, yet Gooch’s delivery was too close to the keeper.
United then broke forward before Patterson made a low save to deny McBurnie, and then again from the following corner to keep out Egan’s header.
SEVEN MINUTES ADDED TIME
90’ Lowe cross held
Another composed piece of goalkeeping from Patterson who holds Lowe’s cross from the left.
86’ Double change
Diamond and Alese have replaced Batth and Clarke.
81’ Patterson saves
More space on the edge of Sunderland’s box allowed Berge to set up Norwood, whose long-range shot was tipped over by Patterson.
Jack Diamond and Aji Alese are preparing to come on for Sunderland.