News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

Sheffield United 2 Sunderland 1: Story of the night after Lynden Gooch goal and Dan Neil red card

Sunderland suffered their first Championship defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield United.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:38 pm

Alex Neil’s side held their own for the opening 30 minutes before Dan Neil was shown a straight red card and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic headed the hosts ahead.

The Blades then made it 2-0 shortly after half-time after a close-range finish from Max Lowe.

Sunderland responded well and pulled one back through Lynden Gooch but weren’t able to take anything from the game.

Patterson save

Most Popular

Here’s how the game played out:

LIVE: Sheffield United 2 (Ahmedhodzic, 33) (Lowe, 47) Sunderland 1 (Gooch, 55)

Last updated: Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 22:42

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth (Alese, 86), Cirkin, Gooch, Embleton (Wright, 53), Neil, Clarke (Diamond, 86), Pritchard (Hume, 53), Simms (Matete, 53) , Stewart
  • Subs: Bass, Alese, Wright, Hume, Matete, Diamond, Roberts
  • Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Norrington-Davies, Baldock, Norwood, Berge, McAtee (Fleck, 65), Lowe, Ndiaye (McBurnie, 74), Brewster (Khadra, 65)
  • Subs: Amissah, Basham, Doyle, Fleck, Khadra, McBurnie, Jebbison
Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 22:42

Reaction from Alex Neil

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 21:59

Reaction from Bramall Lane

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 21:57

Full-Time: Sheffield United 2 Sunderland 1

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 21:56

90+6’ Wright booked

Wright is booked after blocking Khadra’s run.

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 21:53

90+4’ Matete booked

Matete is booked after chopping down Khadra.

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 21:52

90+3’ Great save from Patterson

Sunderland had a chance from a corner there, won by Diamond, yet Gooch’s delivery was too close to the keeper.

United then broke forward before Patterson made a low save to deny McBurnie, and then again from the following corner to keep out Egan’s header.

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 21:49

SEVEN MINUTES ADDED TIME

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 21:49

90’ Lowe cross held

Another composed piece of goalkeeping from Patterson who holds Lowe’s cross from the left.

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 21:45

86’ Double change

Diamond and Alese have replaced Batth and Clarke.

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, 21:43

81’ Patterson saves

More space on the edge of Sunderland’s box allowed Berge to set up Norwood, whose long-range shot was tipped over by Patterson.

Jack Diamond and Aji Alese are preparing to come on for Sunderland.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Sheffield UnitedLynden GoochSunderlandAlex NeilBlades