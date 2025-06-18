Sheffield United have confirmed their decision to change head coach after the play-off final defeat to Sunderland

Sheffield United have announced that they are taking a ‘new direction’ after their play-off final defeat to Sunderland, replacing Chris Wilder with the former Reading and Hull City boss Ruben Selles.

Tommy Watson’s 95th-minute goal completed Sunderland’s comeback at Wembley last month, securing the cluns place in the Premier League at Sheffield United’s expense. As had been widely reported earlier this week, that club have now announced what they say is an ‘amicable’ departure with Wilder.

Selles was sacked by Hull City earlier despite leading the club to Championship safety, albeit on goal difference. Sheffield United’s board have issued a statement tonight heavily hinting that they want to pursue a new direction which is underpinned by the use of data and analytics.

For his part, Selles has promised an attacking team at Bramall Lane next season.

“This is a very powerful and ambitious project,” Selles said.

“It was very important at the start of the conversations that everyone is on the same page. We need to embrace data and new technologies, but the most important thing is not to forget the football essence. I think we are capable of delivering a good model and optimise our performance by using all the tools that we have.

“Our identity is always very clear. We want to be aggressive, we want to make things happen. So, the fans can expect a team which is not going to wait or be reactive, we will be proactive, we are going to go and try and be as competitive as we can in every single game. If we can do that then we’ll give ourselves a very good chance of winning games.”

The statement from the Sheffield United board confirming their decision to change head coaches in full

A statement from the Sheffield United board said: “After deep reflection and with the utmost respect, we have mutually agreed that Sheffield United and Chris Wilder will part ways.

“Chris is a true Blade through and through whose passion and leadership helped define a remarkable era. His achievements are etched in the fabric of this club: from guiding us to promotion from League One, to an unforgettable ninth-place finish in the Premier League, to steadying us through challenges with resilience and pride.

“This season, he once again reminded us of his calibre by rallying the squad to a strong finish - only for it to end in devastating heartbreak at Wembley. It was a painful conclusion, but also a testament to how far he brought this group. Chris led with heart, with grit, and with a fierce commitment to the values of this city. We will forever be grateful for his contributions and wish him and his family nothing but success in his next chapter.

“Looking ahead, we are delighted that Rubén Sellés will take over as first team manager. Rubén is a culture setter and represents a new direction. His work to date in England and in Europe has marked him as one of the more promising and progressive coaching talents. He demands intensity in execution and an attacking style of play - qualities we believe are essential for our club's long-term ambitions.

“Rubén understands the power of potential and how to unlock it. How to grow players who can grow with the team. His ability to integrate academy talent, employ innovative recruitment and analytic strategies, play an exciting brand of football, and adapt dynamically to the modern game, are all tenets we believe that the next great chapter of Sheffield United football will be built upon.

“As owners, please know that we remain unwavering in our goal: to see Sheffield United not only return to the Premier League, but to establish ourselves as a club that can compete consistently at a high level. This decision has not been made lightly. We are setting a new course - one built for the future, rooted in our identity, and aimed squarely at bringing sustainable success to your city.

To our supporters: thank you for your unwavering loyalty and belief. You are absolutely vital to our ability to succeed and we know you will given Rubén full backing. The road ahead may require patience, but also promises excitement, growth, and a footballing identity that reflects both our history and our ambition.”