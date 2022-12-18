The Qatar World Cup offered supporters a chance to see some of the world’s brightest young talents.

Sunderland have had a renewed focus on signing young prospects from across the globe with players like Jewison Bennette joining the set-up on Wearside. The Qatar World Cup has offered clubs and fans alike to witness some of the best young talent from around the world play on the very highest stage possible.

But which youngsters impressed at the tournament? And should Sunderland look to sign any of these stars for the future on the back of their performances Qatar?

With that in mind, here, we take a look at some players that Sunderland could look to sign following the tournament - and four that although they impressed in Qatar, won’t be joining the setup on Wearside.

1. Jeremy Sarmiento (Ecuador) Sarmiento featured in all three of Ecuador's group stage games but couldn't help his country progress from the group. Although he failed to register a goal or an assist in Qatar, this experience of football at the highest possible level will stand him in good stead upon his return to Brighton. Sarmiento may just need regular first-team football to help him realise his obvious potential. Photo: ALBERTO VALDES Photo Sales

2. Moises Caicedo (Ecuador) Sarmiento’s club and country teammate was probably Ecuador's best player in Qatar - save for Enner Valencia's stunning efforts in-front of goal. Caicedo has been linked with moves to some of Europe's biggest clubs and will likely be playing Champions League football next season. Photo: Alex Grimm Photo Sales

3. Brandon Aguilera (Costa Rica) Aguilera played in all three of Costa Rica's games, including a 25 minute stint to help his country defeat Japan. Rumours that Nottingham Forest will recall the winger in January are rife and with Jewison Bennette in their ranks, coupled with their fantastic recent record of developing youngsters in the first-team, it wouldn't be a surprise if Forest saw Sunderland as a good club to help Aguilera's development. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay) Pellistri started two of Uruguay's group games and did plenty of running around the ageing striker combination of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. If their signing of Amad Diallo is anything to go by, then Sunderland could do a lot worse than approach Manchester United for another one of their hottest prospects. Photo: PABLO PORCIUNCULA Photo Sales