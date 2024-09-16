The Black Cats under Le Beis have won four and lost one of their opening five league games and currently sit second in the league behind West Brom.
The Teessiders, who are managed by Michael Carrick, are currently 10th in the division following last weekend’s draw against Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium.
Ahead of the game and for a little bit of fun, we take a look at a combined XI of Sunderland and Middlesbrough players, plus bench and head coach pick!
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Anthony Patterson gets the nod in goal ahead of Seny Dieng in terms of ability. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
The Northern Ireland international has been an inspired signing for Sunderland and it is hard to argue against his inclusion in this combined XI. Photo: Nigel French
3. LB: Dennis Cirkin
Quite simply one of the best left-backs in the league when fully fit. Middlesbrough's Neto Borges may well become a good player for the club but it is still very early days since his move from France.
| Getty Images
4. CB: Matt Clarke
The centre-back has a wealth of Championship and EFL experience. The 27-year-old just gets the nod ahead of Luke O'Nien but it was a 50/50 call. The conversation could have been different had Aji Alese been fit. | AFP via Getty Images
