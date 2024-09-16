The Wear-Tees rivalry renews on Saturday at the Stadium of Light in the Championship as Sunderland face Middlesbrough.

The Black Cats under Le Beis have won four and lost one of their opening five league games and currently sit second in the league behind West Brom.

The Teessiders, who are managed by Michael Carrick, are currently 10th in the division following last weekend’s draw against Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium.

Ahead of the game and for a little bit of fun, we take a look at a combined XI of Sunderland and Middlesbrough players, plus bench and head coach pick!

GK: Anthony Patterson Anthony Patterson gets the nod in goal ahead of Seny Dieng in terms of ability.

RB: Trai Hume The Northern Ireland international has been an inspired signing for Sunderland and it is hard to argue against his inclusion in this combined XI.

LB: Dennis Cirkin Quite simply one of the best left-backs in the league when fully fit. Middlesbrough's Neto Borges may well become a good player for the club but it is still very early days since his move from France.