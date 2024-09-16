Seven Sunderland players and four Middlesbrough men - combined XI ahead of Wear-Tees clash - gallery

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Sep 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 18:11 GMT

Sunderland play Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday...

The Wear-Tees rivalry renews on Saturday at the Stadium of Light in the Championship as Sunderland face Middlesbrough.

The Black Cats under Le Beis have won four and lost one of their opening five league games and currently sit second in the league behind West Brom.

The Teessiders, who are managed by Michael Carrick, are currently 10th in the division following last weekend’s draw against Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium.

Ahead of the game and for a little bit of fun, we take a look at a combined XI of Sunderland and Middlesbrough players, plus bench and head coach pick!

Anthony Patterson gets the nod in goal ahead of Seny Dieng in terms of ability.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson gets the nod in goal ahead of Seny Dieng in terms of ability. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Northern Ireland international has been an inspired signing for Sunderland and it is hard to argue against his inclusion in this combined XI.

2. RB: Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland international has been an inspired signing for Sunderland and it is hard to argue against his inclusion in this combined XI. Photo: Nigel French

Photo Sales
Quite simply one of the best left-backs in the league when fully fit. Middlesbrough's Neto Borges may well become a good player for the club but it is still very early days since his move from France.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

Quite simply one of the best left-backs in the league when fully fit. Middlesbrough's Neto Borges may well become a good player for the club but it is still very early days since his move from France. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The centre-back has a wealth of Championship and EFL experience. The 27-year-old just gets the nod ahead of Luke O'Nien but it was a 50/50 call. The conversation could have been different had Aji Alese been fit.

4. CB: Matt Clarke

The centre-back has a wealth of Championship and EFL experience. The 27-year-old just gets the nod ahead of Luke O'Nien but it was a 50/50 call. The conversation could have been different had Aji Alese been fit. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMiddlesbroughChampionshipStadium of LightPreston North EndMichael Carrick
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice