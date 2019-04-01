See the stunning new Sunderland fans' banner unveiled at Wembley before Checkatrade Trophy final

Sunderland fans yesterday unveiled their stunning new banner before the Checkatrade Final at Wembley.

The new surfer flag is part of the work of the Red and White Army supporters group, who have been raising money to fund a number of initiatives to improve the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light.

Earlier this season they unveiled their 'Captain's Mural' in the Roker End, paying tribute to five legendary club captains.

The new flag will be housed in the Roker End but the group managed to produce it in time for the showpiece final.

More are set to follow in the coming weeks, with a a display planned for the visit of Coventry City.

Chairman of the Red and White Army, Andrew Hird, said: "The surfer flag is part of a wider initiative for improving the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light and through the generous support of our fans, Red and White Army have been able to raise £10k.

"Given the cup final and the fact we don’t get to Wembley very often, we decided to move forward our timescales so we could get something representative of our fantastic supporters at Wembley.

"Red and White Army have been asking supporters to submit designs for flags and the surfer flag for Wembley stood out for us. The design is a nod to our industrial heritage that put Sunderland on the map.

"The flag was produced on the banks of the Wear at a site where shipbuilding took place and I’ve got to say a big thank you to all of the staff at WHForster for making this happen.

"The crowd surfer was designed by Sunderland supporters, paid for by Sunderland supporters and made by Sunderland supporters for Sunderland supporters."