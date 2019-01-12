See the stunning new mural paying tribute to Sunderland legends at the Stadium of Light

Have your say

Sunderland supporters have paid tribute to five iconic captains with a stunning new mural.

The artwork was unveiled on Saturday as the Stadium of Light's South Stand was officially renamed 'The Roker End'.

Bobby Kerr, Charlie Hurley, Kevin Ball, Gary Bennett & Raich Carter all feature.

Bennett said it was an 'honour' to be part of the mural and took part in the unveiling ceremony alongside Ball.

"It's a fantastic honour.

"The mural is really good, being part of the parcel of the Stadium of Light, to be selected as one of the five, it's a real honour.

Kevin Ball and Gary Bennett with the artist of the mural

"It'll stay with you for the rest of your life."

Funding for the project was provided by The Football Supporters' Federation, Kick it Out and the Charlie Hurley Statue fund.

The project was led by the Red & White Army fan group, with Chairman Andrew Hird saying that the mural would help a new generation of supporters connect with Sunderland's illustrious history.

The mural is the first in a number of projects designed to improve the Stadium.

The artwork was produced by Illumination Wall Art.