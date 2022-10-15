See the brilliant display Sunderland fans just produced for Niall Quinn at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland fans today paid tribute to club legend Niall Quinn with a spectacular pre-match display in the Roker End.
The display was organised by The Spirit of 37 group to mark 20 years since Quinn brought his playing career at the club to an end.
A legendary figure on Wearside, he would go on to lead the club's return to the Premier League as Chairman. The 56-year-old was in attendance to see the display as the Black Cats looked to get back to winning ways in the Championship against Wigan Athletic.
The display featured Quinn's infamous quote on his love for the club: "I learned my trade at Arsenal, I became a footballer at Manchester City, but Sunderland got under my skin.”
As a player Quinn scored 67 goals in 218 appearances across all competitions for the Black Cats, and forged one of the club's all-time great striking partnerships with Kevin Phillips.