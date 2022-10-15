Niall Quinn celebrates Sunderland's play-off win at Wembley

The display was organised by The Spirit of 37 group to mark 20 years since Quinn brought his playing career at the club to an end.

A legendary figure on Wearside, he would go on to lead the club's return to the Premier League as Chairman. The 56-year-old was in attendance to see the display as the Black Cats looked to get back to winning ways in the Championship against Wigan Athletic.

The display featured Quinn's infamous quote on his love for the club: "I learned my trade at Arsenal, I became a footballer at Manchester City, but Sunderland got under my skin.”