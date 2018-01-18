Sean Dyche reveals details of injury to Sunderland target Jonathan Walters

Have your say

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Jonathan Walters has undergone surgery on his knee.

Walters is a January target for Sunderland but the Irishman's latest injury problem looks set to put an end to any potential move.

The 34-year-old has struggled with a knee problem since joining Burnley on a free transfer in the summer, but did return to the squad over the festive period.

This latest setback is not serious but will almost certainly prevent him leaving the club this month.

Dyche told the Burnley Express: "He went to see a specialist with a tiny split in his cartilage. It’s not even a tear, it’s not serious, but has to be taken care of.

”They thought it best to keyhole it and deal with it.

”It’s the same knee he’s been building up, and it’s unfortunate for him and us, especially with the amount of injuries we’ve picked up.

"Usually it’s six to eight weeks out. It’s unlikely he’s going to go anywhere."

Sunderland retain some hope of strengthening their forward line in time for the visit of fellow struggles Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Young duo Joel Asoro and Josh Maja are currently Chris Coleman's only striking options.