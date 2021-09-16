Scotland monitor Ross Stewart's progress as Sunderland striker makes fine start to campaign

Stewart joined from Ross County in January, but initially struggled with a hamstring problem.

Signs of his quality showed in the latter stages of the campaign and after Charlie Wyke's departure for Wigan Athletic in the summer, he has assumed a crucial role in Lee Johnson's side.

His four goals have helped Sunderland climb to the top of the League One table, but it is his all-round play that has made a major impression.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Stewart has been in fine form for Sunderland

Stewart has demonstrated an impressive athleticism and intelligence both on and off the ball, with Johnson confident it will lead to further reward in the weeks and months ahead.

Asked about his international prospects, Johnson said: "They've definitely watched him, as you'd expect they would with all scottish-born players.

"I'd think he'd be in that band of next players to consider just through his form, and not just his goals but his all-round play.

"I think that'd be an asset to any team.

"He's done really well and we're really pleased with him, and in the end that kind of thing comes if you keep making the right decisions and keep training well.

"To be fair, he could be on six or seven goals this season with the opportunities he's had. But the key thing there is that he keeps getting them and every game he's had one, two potentially three openings.

"In a good side like we are, I think he'll score goals for us."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.