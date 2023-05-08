'Scenes' - Stan Collymore's 14-word verdict on Sunderland's away end at Preston

Former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore has praised Sunderland fans after Tony Mowbray's men won away at Deepdale against Preston North End on Bank Holiday Monday.

Tony Mowbray's men defeated Ryan Lowe's Lilywhites 3-0 at Deepdale to secure their place in the Championship play-offs.

After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner. Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.

After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs.

Sunderland were backed at Deepdale by 5,726 away fans in front of Sky's cameras for the world to see with Wearsiders at Preston catching the eye of Collymore.