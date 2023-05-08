News you can trust since 1873
'Scenes' - Stan Collymore's 14-word verdict on Sunderland's away end at Preston

Stan Collymore has delivered his verdict on the 'scenes' created by Sunderland fans at Preston North End in the Championship.

By James Copley
Published 8th May 2023, 19:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 20:01 BST

Former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore has praised Sunderland fans after Tony Mowbray's men won away at Deepdale against Preston North End on Bank Holiday Monday.

Tony Mowbray's men defeated Ryan Lowe's Lilywhites 3-0 at Deepdale to secure their place in the Championship play-offs.

After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner. Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.

After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs.

Sunderland were backed at Deepdale by 5,726 away fans in front of Sky's cameras for the world to see with Wearsiders at Preston catching the eye of Collymore.

On Twitter, he wrote: "The Championship, never fails. Absolute scenes watching Sunderland. Would love to see them back."

