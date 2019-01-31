Sam Winnall on Sunderland's radar as Steve Bruce hints at late Sheffield Wednesday exit

Have your say

Sam Winnall could be a potential late Janaury addition for Sunderland.

The Black Cats are desperate to add extra firepower to their squad after the departure of Josh Maja last week.

The 28-year-old has an excellent League One record, scoring 21 goals in his last campaign there as Barnsley stormed to promotion.

He started the following second-tier campaign in fine form before moving to Hillsborough.

His progress there has been curtailed by injury and he missed eight months of action in 2018 after suffering a serious knee ligament injury while on loan at Derby County.

He has made four substitute appearances for the Owls so far this season.

New manager Steve Bruce hinted at his first press conference today that there could be a late outgoing.

"There might be one boiling," he said.

"I'll find out more in a couple of hours."

With finances tight, he is looking to clear room to make three additions in the final hours of the window.

He is keen on Newcastle United pair Achraf Lazaar and Rolano Aarons, as well as Wolves defender Dominic Iorfa.