The 24-year-old has made 11 Premier League appearances this season, including just one start, after helping the club win promotion to the top flight last year.

Sunderland and Burnley are said to be interested in a January move for the forward, yet The Athletic have claimed Surridge would prefer to stay at Forest this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report goes on to say Forest’s sister club Olympiacos have also pondered a move for the striker, along with Sunderland and Burnley.

Sam Surridge playing for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Forest are said to want another striker in January, which could lead to Surridge or summer signing Emmanuel Dennis leaving the club.

Both players started Forest’s 4-1 FA Cup defeat at Blackpool, after visiting boss Steve Cooper made 11 changes to his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surridge is still rated highly by Cooper, though, with the Forest boss saying before the game: “We know what Sam gives us. He would like to start more games but what he is doing is keeping his head down, working hard and staying ready,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We love Sam. He is so popular around the training ground. He is a fantastic professional. He is what you see. Everyone is really fond of him. The fans will know how important he has been for us. We really enjoy working with Sam. We enjoy having him here.”