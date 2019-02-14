Sam Surridge reveals why loan move from Bournemouth to Sunderland broke down on transfer deadline day

Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge has revealed why his deadline day loan move broke down.

The 20-year-old forward was wanted by the Black Cats on loan until the end of the season as a replacement for Josh Maja.

Surridge scored 12 goals in 20 games for Oldham in the first half of the season, before being recalled by Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

And he says the Cherries manager put the block on his switch to Wearside.

"It is nice getting recognition and being wanted by other clubs," Surridge said.

"With the Sunderland situation, I was ready to go until Thursday [deadline day] but we did not know if I was going to be allowed out.

"It was one of those things I put at the back of my mind. If it happened, it happened but the gaffer wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay. I wanted to keep pushing myself and see what I could do.

"We had a couple of chats and he [Howe] said he wanted me to stay and be around the first team to try and fight for a place.

"I keep working every day under him and he said he will improve me as a player, which I have done since I came back.

"I am happy to be working with top-quality Premier League players every day in training and the coaches are improving me.

"The main thing I wanted when I came back was to stay at Bournemouth and prove myself. I have trained well and the gaffer wanted to keep me.

"If I ended up out on loan it would have been great but it was even better to stay here for the rest of the season."

Sunderland always wanted a young striker on loan on deadline day and eventually signed Kaz Sterling from Tottenham, to go along with the big money move for Will Grigg.