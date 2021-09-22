Safe standing to be trialled in the Premier League and Championship this season - what it means for Sunderland
It has been confirmed that safe standing will be trialled in the Premier League and Championship this season.
It was announced this afternoon that selected Premier League and Championship clubs have been invited to pilot safe standing in their stadiums from January 1.
Since 1994 grounds in the first and second tier of English football have been required to be all-seaters after standing was outlawed following recommendations made in the Taylor Report into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
Campaigners have called for standing to be reintroduced in England in recent seasons and the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) are now giving Premier League and Championship clubs the opportunity to submit an application by October 6 to be offered licensed standing areas from January 1 2022.
In today’s statement, UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: "We have been clear that we will work with fans and clubs towards introducing safe standing at football grounds providing there was evidence that installing seating with barriers would have a positive impact on crowd safety.
"With independent research now complete, and capacity crowds back at grounds across the country, now is the right time to make progress.”
If the trial period proves successful then legislation could be introduced for all stadiums in England’s top two divisions within the next few years.
What is the criteria to be part of the trial?
Clubs that want to be part of the trial period for safe standing will need to fulfil a number of criteria that the SGSA have set out. This includes:
The necessary infrastructure being in place – such as seats with barriers/independent barriers – which must be in both home and away sections Fans must be able to sit or stand – the seats cannot be locked in the “up” or “down” position – and there must be one seat/space per person The standing area must not impact the viewing standards of other fans There must be a code of conduct in place for fans in the licensed standing area The ground must consult with its Safety Advisory Group about plans for the licensed standing areas
Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Cardiff City and Bristol City are among the clubs whose stadiums would be able to accommodate safe standing areas the easiest. Other clubs would need to carry out stadium adjustments to accommodate the standing areas.
What does this mean for Sunderland?
League One and Two clubs are currently allowed safe standing areas, however those that have been in the top two tiers in the last three years are not.
The current trial proposal does not affect Sunderland for the remainder of this season, however if they are to achieve their goal of returning to the Championship ahead of the 2022/23 season then they could see the introduction of safe standing at the Stadium of Light over the next few years.
The Black Cats’ 49,000-seater stadium could definitely benefit from a safe standing area when they return to the top two tiers of English football and fans will be hoping the trial period is successful.