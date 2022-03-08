That’s after plans have been backed by 80% of respondents to a council-run consultation.

The League One club, managed by Karl Robinson has submitted plans, to build an 18,000-capacity sports complex on Oxfordshire County Council land at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington.

The club currently plays at the Kassam Stadium and has done since 2001.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OXFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: General view outside the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Oxford United and Bristol Rovers at Kassam Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

However, Oxford United do not own the ground and the lease agreement expired in 2026.

The BBC reports, though, that only 38% of respondents living in Kidlington, Gosford and Water Eaton were in favour of the plans for the new stadium going ahead.

58% said they were opposed to the authority progressing plans with the club whilst another 4% said they were unsure, meaning there could be significant opposition to the plans.

The council's cabinet has been recommended by officers to progress the project at a meeting on 15 March.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt talks play-offs

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has talked about the possibility of his side leapfrogging the likes of Sunderland Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons into the play-off spots in League One.

Bolton currently sit 11th in the third tier of English football with 10 games of their campaign left to go.

The Bolton boss said: "I think that some of those clubs and their expenditure and the pressure of being in this league for a few years now could get to them.

"People have to remember that we haven’t spend the kind of money that others have, and also we’re a newly promoted team. I would say the pressure if off us.

"The expectancy comes from within. We are our own biggest critics and our fans want us more than anything to be promoted. And I want that of course, but I do just feel like there is more pressure on others.

"If we can keep flying under the radar and people keep writing us off, that’s great. We will just go about our business and best as we can and see where it takes us, see what happens at the end."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.