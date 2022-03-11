Sunderland and Wigan players. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland's concerning points per game total compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan, Rotherham, Oxford and League One rivals

Sunderland moved back into the League One play-off places with a 3-1 win over Fleetwood – but Alex Neil’s side still have work to do if they are to finish in the top six.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 11th March 2022, 1:14 pm

The Black Cats have nine league games remaining, starting with this weekend's home fixture against bottom of the table Crewe.

But while Sunderland did move up the table after their win over Fleetwood, teams around them still have the advantage of games in hand.

Other sides have also hit form to give themselves a late chance of promotion from League One.

While teams have played a different number of games, we’ve taken a closer look at each side’s points per game totals which show how competitive the division is.

1. (24th) Crewe - 0.69 PPG

Won: 6 | Drawn: 7 | Lost: 23 | Points: 25 | League position: 24th

Photo: Alex Livesey

2. (23rd) Doncaster - 0.78 PPG

Won: 8 | Drawn: 5 | Lost: 24 | Points: 29 | League position: 23rd

Photo: George Wood

3. (22nd) Gillingham - 0.83 PPG

Won: 6 | Drawn: 12 | Lost: 18 | Points: 30 | League position: 22nd

Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA

4. (21st) Morecambe - 0.89 PPG

Won: 7 | Drawn: 11 | Lost: 18 | Points: 32 | League position: 21st

Photo: Julian Finney

SunderlandWiganRotherhamOxfordSheffield Wednesday
