The Black Cats have nine league games remaining, starting with this weekend's home fixture against bottom of the table Crewe.

But while Sunderland did move up the table after their win over Fleetwood, teams around them still have the advantage of games in hand.

Other sides have also hit form to give themselves a late chance of promotion from League One.

While teams have played a different number of games, we’ve taken a closer look at each side’s points per game totals which show how competitive the division is.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. (24th) Crewe - 0.69 PPG Won: 6 | Drawn: 7 | Lost: 23 | Points: 25 | League position: 24th Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. (23rd) Doncaster - 0.78 PPG Won: 8 | Drawn: 5 | Lost: 24 | Points: 29 | League position: 23rd Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. (22nd) Gillingham - 0.83 PPG Won: 6 | Drawn: 12 | Lost: 18 | Points: 30 | League position: 22nd Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA Photo Sales

4. (21st) Morecambe - 0.89 PPG Won: 7 | Drawn: 11 | Lost: 18 | Points: 32 | League position: 21st Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales