Goals from Jobe, Adil Aouchiche and an own goal saw Sunderland run out 3-1 winners over Birmingham City

Sunderland ran out 3-1 winners in a high-octane clash with Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City on Saturday lunchtime.

Tony Mowbray's side raced out the blocks and got ahead through Jobe's close-range goal, but Koji Miyoshi scored a deserved equaliser before the break.

An own goal from Emanuel Aiwu put Sunderland back in front in the second half, before Adil Aouchiche secured the points from the bench late ion.

Here's the story of the game and it's key talking points...

A FRESH INJURY BLOW EVEN BEFORE THE WHISTLE

Tony Mowbray's key focus this week had been reorganising the side in the absence of his two central defenders, with Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien both suspended.

As expected, Mowbray brought Jenson Seelt into his starting XI for his first competitive start and tried to get as much experience around him to ease the transition. The plans didn't even make it to kick off. Finally ready to return to the starting XI after three substitute appearances, Dennis Cirkin pulled up in the warm up and had to be replaced.

The situation Mowbray had actively avoided, Seelt and Nectar Triantis making their first Championship starts together, came to pass.

It also left Mowbray without a recognised defender on his bench - the stakes were high.

SUNDERLAND'S FAST START

There was little sign of disruption impacting Sunderland early on, and in fact they probably produced one of their best opening quarters of the campaign so far.

Rusyn had an early sight of goal when he burst through the middle of the pitch, firing his effort wide of the far post. Sunderland carved out an even better opening not long afterwards when Roberts drove into the box and teed up Clarke, who in turn teed up Huggins. The defender had a huge chance, but on his weaker foot could only slice his effort. Captain Dan Neil then went close from the corner, his volley from the edge of the box not far wide.

Rusyn then cracked an excellent effort off the far post with John Ruddy well beaten, but the Black Cats didn't have to wait too much longer. A corner was flicked on by Rusyn at the near post, and from a couple of yards Jobe had the simplest of finishes. A deserved lead.

A BIG TURNING POINT AND A REAL FIGHTBACK

Sunderland almost doubled their lead with what was pretty much a carbon copy of the goal, only from the other side of the pitch. Again the ball dropped for Jobe unmarked just a couple of yards out, but on the turn he could only drive his effort into the turf. Ruddy was still well beaten, but the ball bounce off the inside of the post and fell kindly for Ruddy.

Birmingham had been picked apart, but their ultra-aggressive approach slowly began to yield reward. Rooney was brought in to implement a 'no-fear' style and having initially floundered, they began to force errors from Sunderland in possession that you would never normally see.

The goal was poor, the Black Cats caught in possession and allowing Stansfield to slide in a pass for Miyoshi who had the simplest of finishes. Sunderland had already had a lucky escape when Niall Huggins made a fine clearance off the line, and the defender had to make a similarly crucial intervention shortly afterwards.

Over time, Sunderland's inexperience in the backline was beginning to show and by half time, it was they who most obviously needed the whistle and a chance to reset.

THE BREAK - AND ANOTHER SET PIECE - PAYS OFF

There were some audible groans when Patrick Roberts when to take a corner short, but his 1-2 with Clarke soon paid off. Hume pulled into space at the back post and headed across goal, where Aiwu could only turn over his own goal line under pressure from Triantis. Sunderland had enjoyed the better of the second half, far more calm and incisive in possession. They almost doubled their advantage when Clarke slid Neil in shortly after, but Ruddy did well to make a low save.

The game followed a similar pattern to the first half though, whereby falling behind saw Birmingham redouble their commitment to a high press. It caused Sunderland problems again, knowing they would find acres of space if they could play through it but equally, knowing they were exposed if the pass wasn't right . Too often, it wasn't.

In fairness, Mowbray will have felt that another goal was always likely given how often his side got into dangerous areas. Birmingham's approach left so much space for Clarke and perhaps it was then inevitable he would strike.

It was a trademark drive to the byline from the winger to set up the third, substitute Adil Aouchiche converting from a matter of yards.

A TELLING OVATION

Mowbray has been pondering who to go with up front for a few weeks now and you'd think that the shirt remains Rusyn's to lose for now. He was very unlucky not to get his first goal when his effort from the edge of the box struck the post, and his direct running caused problems. Though still a work in progress, his link-up play with those around him was also much improved.

This felt like a step forward and the huge ovation he got from the crowd when replaced on the hour mark told a story.

Both strikers looked like real prospects here, with Jay Stansfield a real menace for Sunderland's backline. Though he tired in the second half, you could see why Sunderland pushed so hard to sign him in the summer - he would have been a fine fit.

THREE VALUABLE POINTS

Even as late as the 90th minute, Anthony Patterson was having to make a super save to Lukas Jutkiewicz. Even after falling 3-1 behind, they created a lot of shooting opportunities.

It was in interesting game in that though Rooney's attacking approach created openings throughout, it was always left the space in which Sunderland thrive. There win in the end was deserved on balance of chances, with substitute Mayenda going very close late on, though it was not without it's difficult moments.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Huggins, Triantis, Seelt, Hume; Neil, Ekwah; Roberts (Mayenda, 72), Jobe (Aouchiche, 72), Clarke (Burstow, 88); Rusyn (Ba, 61)

Subs: Bishop, Hemir, Pritchard, Taylor, Dack

Birmingham City XI: Ruddy; Laird (Oakley, 82), Sanderson, Aiwu, Drameh; James (Dembele, 71), Sunjic; Burke (Hogan, 77), Bacuna, Miyoshi (Gardner, 82); Stansfield (Jutkiewicz, 77)

Subs: Etheridge, Roberts, Longelo, Khela

Bookings: Laird, 18 Roberts, 39 Hume, 45 James, 46