Sunderland fell to a heavy defeat against Middlesbrough after a hugely controversial decision to send Dan Neil off on the stroke of half time.

The teams had been evenly matched before Neil was shown a second yellow card for dissent, with the visitors running out emphatic winners with a composed display against ten men in the second half.

Sam Greenwood and Matt Crooks all but ended the game as a contest within fifteen minutes of the restart, before Isaiah Jones and and Marcus Forss added the third and fourth.

Here's the story of the game and the key talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

CONTROVERSIAL CALL TURNS THE TIDE

Local rivalry usually equates to blood and thunder but of the much of the first half this was anything but.

It played out as something of a stalemate, between two well-coached sides who were clearly very wary of each other's threats. Both sides played it relatively safe in possession, and were looking to exploit their opponent primarily in transition.

Sunderland had the best efforts of the early exchanges, Abdoullah Ba curling an effort over the edge of the area before Patrick Roberts made an outstanding drive into the box from far out on the right flank. Roberts carried the ball all the way to the penalty stop, and was denied only by a very smart stop from Dieng.

Middlesbrough had their moments, excellent defending from Dan Ballard preventing Josh Coburn from bundling in a close-range effort before Sam Greenwood had an effort from inside the area deflected wide.

Clear chances were few and far between in a tense, tight game that was transformed right on the stroke of half time. Sunderland were incensed when a foul was not given on Jack Clarke, just minutes after Tommy Smith had avoided a yellow card for trying to haul down the winger as he drove into space.

The frustration led Dan Neil to apparently say something in the referee's direction, who promptly showed him in a second yellow for dissent. Greenwood had been booked earlier in the half for dissent and the players understand the rules this season, but this was a huge decision to make given the impact on the game.

The impact was immediate, Patterson making an excellent save from Crooks moments after the break before Paddy McNair headed a huge chance over the bar from the following corner.

Boro make the advantage count within minutes

Mowbray moved to replace Burstow at the break with Adil Aouchiche, hoping that it would help his side retain possession in the face of Middlesbrough's extra player.

The visitors took complete control from the moment the game restarted, with Crooks' and McNair's efforts followed by the opening two goals. Greenwood finished superbly at the near post from Fry's cross, though Sunderland will have been frustrated that they didn't get tighter to their former academy graduate, The second was very similar just moments layer, Jones bursting past Clarke this time on the right flank, his low cutback finished well by Crooks. With well over half an hour still to play, the game was all but over.

Sunderland simply couldn't get a foothold in the game, picked off again after losing the ball in the middle of the pitch. Jones burst through on goal and has a simple finish.

The Black Cats did go lose to reducing arrears in the closing minutes, with Jenson Seelt and Nazariy Rusyn both forcing good stops from Seny Dieng, but there was never any realistic threat of a comeback and Forss added insult to injury in stoppage time despite Patterson initially making a good save.

Another injury blow for Sunderland

Sunderland had already suffered a setback even before Neil's red card, with Niall Huggins forced off with what appeared to be a muscle problem.

Hopefully that is just a minor issue and a result of his increased workload in recent weeks, because he again looked a player in good form and fitness here before he went down. Huggins looked finally to have broken through his cycle of injury frustration and had established himself firmly in Tony Mowbray's starting XI.

With Dennis Cirkin not expected back immediately after the international break, it could also leave Mowbray's full back options a little stretched. Hopefully the two-week break works in Sunderland and Huggins' favour.

A chastening afternoon

Playing a half against a side of Middlesbrough's quality was always going to be a tough task, though the Black Cats will have been frustrated that they weren't able to dig in better during the first fifteen minutes of the second half.

Perhaps that said something about Mowbray's options as it stands, though. With Pierre Ekwah injured Dan Neil was Sunderland's only real central midfielder left standing. His options to add some experience or steel to the spine of his side from the current bench were non-existent, and so it is maybe no great surprise that the hosts were unable to withstand the pressure against the ball.

It ended as a most chastening afternoon for Mowbray and his side, drawing a bitter end to what had otherwise been a largely very successful block of fixtures. They won't overreact, but this will sting for a long while yet.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Huggins (Seelt, 29), Ballard, O'Nien, Hume; Neil, Jobe; Ba (Rigg, 62), Roberts, Clarke (Rusyn, 75); Burstow (Aouchiche, 45)

Subs: Bishop, Hemir, Taylor, Bennette, Triantis

Middlesbrough XI: Dieng, Smith, Fry, McNair, Engel (Bangura, 81); Hackney, Barlaser; Jones (Forss, 74), Crooks (Rogers, 66), Greenwood (Silvera, 74); Coburn (Latte Lath, 66)

Subs: Glover, Howson, Bangura, Lenihan

Bookings: Neil, 17 Jones, 32 Greenwood, 32 Ballard, Coburn, 45 Roberts, 70 Clarke, 73

Red Card: Neil, 45