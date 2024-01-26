Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are set to sanction their second January departure, with Jewison Bennette closing on a loan move to Greek side Aris.

Bennette has struggled to break into the side so far this season and was eager to move this month in order to get more regular game time and as such, bolster his international prospects with Costa Rica. Sunderland were happy to allow the 19-year-old that opportunity, providing they were happy that the team and environment would bolster his prospects of breaking into the team on Wearside. Aris currently sit fifth in the top tier of Greek football.

Reports in Costa Rica say that Bennette will travel to Greece over the weekend. Sunderland had earlier on Thursday confirmed Jack Diamond's move to Carlisle United, with the winger moving on loan until the end of the season. That will take him up to the end of his current contract at Sunderland.

The Black Cats have meanwhile been handed a major boost after one of their brightest academy talents committed his long-term future to the club. Trey Ogunsuyi, who featured in the senior team in the early stages of pre-season, has signed his first professional deal at the club.

A Belgium youth international, the forward is considered one of the brightest prospects in the club's academy and has joined Tommy Watson in committing his future to the club. Chris Rigg is expected to do the same when he turns 17 later this year.

Ogunsuyi said it was a 'dream come true' to sign a professional deal at his boyhood club, with academy manager Robin Nicholls saying that the club were 'delighted' with the news.

"We are delighted that Trey has signed his first professional contract with the club," Nicholls said.

"Having been with us for many years now, Trey has progressed excellently and is now an important member of our U18 squad. He has also been recognised externally with his call-ups to Belgium youth international teams recently.