Sunderland AFC season ticket prices: This is what club chiefs told fan meeting

Earlier this month, club chiefs including Sunderland's Chief Operating Officer Steve Davison met with Sunderland fan groups at the latest supporter collective meeting.

Among the topics discussed were season ticket prices for next season.

The minutes read: “Direct Debit Payments – 22/23 Season

Sunderland supporters.

“MB [Senior Supporters Association, Malcolm Bramley] asked about 2022/23 season tickets. That is being worked on now. Decisions have not been made but will be soon. SD [Steve Davison] said an early bird offer would have to be in place for March if it was to be offered.

“While acknowledging cash flow implications for the club, MB asked if the number of Direct Debit payments could be increased. SD will investigate it.

“PN asked if a freeze on season ticket prices was an option.

"The intention is to have season ticket prices that are mid-range once the club is in the Championship, but not many clubs have released prices yet. SD believes a price freeze is unlikely.”

