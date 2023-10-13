Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have announced that club legend Keira Ramshaw has been forced to retire through injury.

Head coach Mel Reay has paid tribute to Ramshaw's incredible legacy at the club, declaring her the most important player to ever wear the red-and-white shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramshaw has been battling a complex ankle issue since pre-season last year, and it has now been decided that it is no longer possible for the midfielder to proceed with her playing career.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club have confirmed that Ramshaw will be staying involved in other roles, and have announced plans to host a testimonial next summer. A lifelong Sunderland fan, Ramshaw never played for another club and represented the Black Cats for 14 years.

She is one of only two players to make over 200 appearances for the club, and was the last remaining member of the squad that led Sunderland to the WSL. Despite numerous offers to leave after the club was hit with an imposed double relegation to the National League, Ramshaw opted to stay and help play a central role both in the club's promotion back to the Championship, and in its successful consolidation thereafter.

The 29-year-old said she had gone 'full circle' with the club as she takes her next steps in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I look back to where I started at 16, I remember the feeling of getting the call-up to the first-team and it was an amazing achievement," Ramshaw said.

"I’ve been lucky enough to be part of the team ever since. 14 years later we’ve had two promotions, we’ve won League Cups, lots of things that we’ve achieved and I’ve done a full circle with the club, but it’s been a journey and a half.”

Head coach Reay said: "The news of Keira’s impending retirement filled me with great sadness. It is hard to put into words the contribution she has made to the women’s game.

"The best way to sum it up is to say that I believe she is the most important player to have ever worn the red-and-white stripes for the Lasses, and that certainly is high praise indeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Keira is the role model that every young female footballer across Sunderland should aspire to be and I can only hope that we can now utilise her stellar experience and leadership skills with the next generation in our pathway.”

General Manager Alex Clark added: “We are extremely disappointed for Keira that she’s had to retire.

"The club will continue to support her off the field and it is great that she’s staying around the club in other roles. We look forward to hosting a testimonial next summer. She’s been a great servant to the club and we thank her for her ongoing and continuing service to Sunderland.”