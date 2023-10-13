"Most important player ever': Sunderland pay tribute as club legend forced to retire through injury
Sunderland midfielder Keira Ramshaw has been forced to retire aged 29 due to injury
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland have announced that club legend Keira Ramshaw has been forced to retire through injury.
Head coach Mel Reay has paid tribute to Ramshaw's incredible legacy at the club, declaring her the most important player to ever wear the red-and-white shirt.
Ramshaw has been battling a complex ankle issue since pre-season last year, and it has now been decided that it is no longer possible for the midfielder to proceed with her playing career.
The club have confirmed that Ramshaw will be staying involved in other roles, and have announced plans to host a testimonial next summer. A lifelong Sunderland fan, Ramshaw never played for another club and represented the Black Cats for 14 years.
She is one of only two players to make over 200 appearances for the club, and was the last remaining member of the squad that led Sunderland to the WSL. Despite numerous offers to leave after the club was hit with an imposed double relegation to the National League, Ramshaw opted to stay and help play a central role both in the club's promotion back to the Championship, and in its successful consolidation thereafter.
The 29-year-old said she had gone 'full circle' with the club as she takes her next steps in the game.
"If I look back to where I started at 16, I remember the feeling of getting the call-up to the first-team and it was an amazing achievement," Ramshaw said.
"I’ve been lucky enough to be part of the team ever since. 14 years later we’ve had two promotions, we’ve won League Cups, lots of things that we’ve achieved and I’ve done a full circle with the club, but it’s been a journey and a half.”
Head coach Reay said: "The news of Keira’s impending retirement filled me with great sadness. It is hard to put into words the contribution she has made to the women’s game.
"The best way to sum it up is to say that I believe she is the most important player to have ever worn the red-and-white stripes for the Lasses, and that certainly is high praise indeed.
"Keira is the role model that every young female footballer across Sunderland should aspire to be and I can only hope that we can now utilise her stellar experience and leadership skills with the next generation in our pathway.”
General Manager Alex Clark added: “We are extremely disappointed for Keira that she’s had to retire.
"The club will continue to support her off the field and it is great that she’s staying around the club in other roles. We look forward to hosting a testimonial next summer. She’s been a great servant to the club and we thank her for her ongoing and continuing service to Sunderland.”
Ramshaw made 244 appearances for the club across her stellar career, and had captained the side since 2018.