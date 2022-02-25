I think you have to take that in context because a few people said that to me. I looked at the team that played that day and a lot of those players are no longer here.

That has no relevance to what is going to happen in the next game.

Equally we played them in the Carabao Cup and we pretty much changed a full side as well, so again that has no relevance to what is going to happen as well.

You can’t really take the comparisons and make them equal.

On Wigan:

I was at the game against Crewe not long ago and have been to see them two or three times this year.

I think they are experienced and guys who know how to get out of this division.

I think there is a pretty good mixture of understanding when to turn the ball and try to play from deep.

They have recruited a squad for them that is going to try and get them out of this division, and added to that in the window with the likes of Magennis coming in.

Different to Sunderland squad:

They certainly haven’t got as many younger players as we’ve got. I think that’s fair.

If you look at the average age of their squad it’s significantly different from ours.