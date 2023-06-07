News you can trust since 1873
SAFC news: Follow the latest from Sunderland AFC with the Echo's free football emails

Follow the latest from Sunderland AFC with the Echo’s free football newsletters.
Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 24th Feb 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:50 BST

You can sign up to receive free email bulletins through our website and get a roundup of the latest news from Sunderland AFC, including team news, match previews, live coverage, expert analysis and more sent to your inbox.

It’s a great way to keep up with the city’s football news on the go, with the headlines there to read when you’re ready. Visit our Newsletter page online and sign up for yours.

Visit the Newsletter page here to sign up for our SAFC emails

And if you want even more of the Sunderland Echo’s football coverage, you can sign up for a digital sports subscription today. Unlimited access to all of our SAFC coverage with fewer ads, prices start at £2 per month. Here’s where to sign up.

Ha’way the lads!

Sign up for our free football newsletter to get all the latest headlines from SAFC.
