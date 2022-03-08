It has been said that fitness coach Nick Allamby has departed to re-join Championship club and North East rivals Middlesbrough.

The former Bolton man was appointed Sunderland's physical performance coach in November 2019 under Phil Parkinson.

Allamby’s is remit included working with the medical team and the coaching team on matters of fitness.

However, Allamby hasn’t been spotted taking Sunderland’s pre-match warm-ups in recent weeks, with The Chronicle suggesting that he has left the club for Middlesbrough.

Sunderland issue season ticket pricing update

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sunderland chief operating officer Steve Davison have issued an update after it was revealed that season ticket prices could increase.

Questions were put to the pair at the latest structured dialogue meeting, with the minutes released to fans on Monday night.

The minutes read that “KLD was saddened to hear that loyal fans don't feel they can come back and supports anything that can be done to bring the club and the fans closer.

Steve Davison identified two separate factors relating to season cards: “Financial concerns and protests against the current ownership.”

The minutes again read: “Freezing the price and any offer of a variable pricing model can help financial pressures but will not alleviate a protest. The club will not make an announcement before 14 March on 2022/23 season tickets, but the club are looking to offer additional benefits with season tickets.”

It was then put to Davison and Dreyfus that said once fans are lost, it is hard to get them back.

“SD explained it is the revenue generated by the season cards that is important financially for the club and this is a combination of the price and the number of tickets sold. KLD thanked everyone for their input on season card pricing.”

After concerns were raised about season tickets being affected by Methven and Donald’s continued ownership, the minutes read: “KLD must find a balance; the financial stability of the club is more important than personal popularity, but he will take this feedback away and come back to the groups on season ticket.”

