After a goalless first half, The Dons went ahead three minutes after the interval when Mo Eisa was sent through on goal and beat Anthony Patterson with a low finish.

Ross Stewart headed Sunderland level just before the hour mark, yet former Cats striker Connor Wickham came off the bench to score the winner.

The result means Sunderland have won just one of their last nine games and slipped out of the play-off places.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland players against MK Dons.

Here’s how some fans reacted after the match:

@Ian_Crow3: It keeps getting worse and we are outside the play-offs. No confidence, no creativity and only Matete with any credit. What can AN do? The players are getting the basics wrong, they are professional footballers. Fans don't deserve these disgraceful performances.

@JoeThirlwell1: Only Sunderland could be in a three-horse race for automatics a month ago and find ourselves out of the play-off spots now

@JordanAWells2: Another disappointing result, need to change it and start moving the ball quicker it's all far too slow!

@ASchindler89: Not expecting Defoe to set the world alight but how many games do we have to lose before he gets a chance?

@darrenord: The minimum I expect from a Sunderland team is effort and passion. We had none of that today from kick-off.

@iaindennison: Only Sunderland could sabotage their own season so badly in the space of a month. Never going to escape League One and to be quite frank don't deserve to either.

@SAFCBANTER1973: Another day another @SunderlandAFC disappointment. One shot on target with 60 per cent possession. We have a team of nice passers but not much else.

@robhall372: Absolute rubbish, if you have full-backs pushing one you need to have a holding player sitting in front of the two centre-backs, suicide defending. Both goals conceded because of this.

@15jgilmore: The person I feel for the most is Alex Neil, I don’t think he realises what he’s walked into although he says otherwise.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.