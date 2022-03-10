That’s the question we asked supporters via our social media channels following the 3-1 over Fleetwood Town at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Alex Neil’s triumphed with goals from Elliot Embleton, Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke handing the Black Cats all three points.

But can they make the play-offs? Here, Sunderland fans deliver their verdict on social media:

Sunderland fans during the game against Fleetwood Town (RJX.MEDIA / Instagram: @RJX.MEDIA_)

Michael Bowers: “Had every chance before the game. Fair play to the lads for turning it around second half. But keep it going. Must beat Crewe on Saturday.”

John Ridley: “With who we are playing and we picking up wins at the moment I'd say we have a great chance. Games in hand other teams have slightly worry me but we have to take care of ourselves for once and not worry about anyone else.”

Daniel Stokell: “Very high. I genuinely believe we get top four. I believe we need 23/27 possible points which I believe we will get.”

Ethan Todd: “Very high chance of making the play-offs - but need to stop the inconsistency and shooting ourselves in the foot and keep building momentum.”

Michael Potts: “One of the most bizarre seasons of #SAFC I can ever remember. Nothing makes sense so we'll probably go up. Feels like we could be about to pick up steam at the right time...”

Rejected Manager: “We will make the play-offs!”

Chris: “We’re poor. The league is poor. We can beat anyone. Anyone can beat us. In the end, SAFC will let us down. And repeat next season probably.”

