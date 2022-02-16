The young Black Cats were knocked out of the Premier League Cup in their final group fixture on Monday, following a 2-2 draw at Eppleton CW.

Dyce was forced off midway through the first half and left the ground on crutches, while Kimpioka had to be withdrawn shortly after half-time.

“Tyrese has rolled his ankle and got a bit of a knock on it as well so we’ll have to assess both of them,” Sunderland under-23s coach Michael Proctor told the Echo.

Benji Kimpioka scored for Sunderland's first team during December's 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

“Benji is something similar, got a bit of a kick and rolled his ankle. We looked at half-time and it looked like he was going to be ok to carry on but obviously he has felt it straight away in the second half and we can’t take any chances with the lad.

“Unfortunately they have both had to come off.”

New Sunderland head coach Alex Neil watched the Wigan match from the stands, along with assistant Martin Canning.

Both Kimpioka, 21, and Dyce, 20, have been on the fringes of the first team this season, with the former coming off the bench to score against Sheffield Wednesday in December.

Dyce has made two senior appearances for Sunderland in the Papa John’s Trophy this season and scored in the 2-1 win over Manchester United Under-23s.

“Obviously there is a new head coach coming in now so there is a bit of a clean slate for everyone,” added Proctor.

“I think that will be particularly frustrating for those two having had to come off injured in front of the new head coach and his assistant.

“It’s really frustrating for them when they had an opportunity to impress.

“Benji in the first half especially looked lively and caused them problems, probably could have had a couple of goals himself in the first half.

“Tyrese always works hard and has been excellent for us this season so it’s frustrating for them.”

Sunderland’s under-23 side will now prepare for back-to-back home games in Premier League 2, Division 2, against West Brom and Stoke.

