Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland started 2024 with a comfortable win over Preston North End - and landed their first goal from a striker.

Alex Pritchard's brilliant early goal gave his side the lead and after fine work from Jack Clarke, Nazariy Rusyn was able to double the advantage just before half time on his return to the starting XI. Preston dominated the ball and territory in the second half but struggled to convert that into any significant chances, with Sunderland in the end well worthy of their win which takes them back into the top six - albeit only temporarily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's the story of the game and it's key talking points from a Sunderland perspective....

PRITCHARD TAKES CENTRE STAGE - WITH BEALE'S CLEVER SWITCH

The opening exchanges of the game were surprisingly open, with both sides trading fairly significant chances. Jobe Bellingham teed up Clarke in the first minute and the winger did well to get his shot away with three defenders closing him down, but in the end his effort curled wide of the far post. Patterson was then called into action at the other, making an excellent stop high to his left to deny Whiteman.

Sunderland looked the more dangerous, though, and it was mostly thanks to Alex Pritchard's excellence and a clever switch from Beale. With Aji Alese returning to the starting XI Trai Hume was able to move over to the right flank, overlapping as Pritchard drifted infield. The sight of the attacking midfielder on the flank looked unusual to begin with, but Preston struggled to pick him up as he picked up space in the middle of the pitch. It led to the first goal of 2024, the forward picking up Pierre Ekwah's clever pass before unfurling a glorious strike from distance.

Sunderland continued to look the more threatening, Clarke shooting from range but straight at Woodman after good work from Alese.

PRESTON HAVE THEIR MOMENTS - BUT SUNDERLAND STAND FIRM AND GET THEIR STRIKER MOMENT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland played well here, Ekwah and Neil controlling the midfield and yet it was surprising that Preston had seen more of the ball and more touches in the box as half time approached. A lot of that was due to their set piece threat, but Frokjaer also twice fire over from fairly promising positions.

Sunderland were facing a familiar problem - turning their decent play into chances in the box. A couple of minutes from half time though, that all changed. It was excellent play from Patterson to gather a cross and quickly release Clarke on the break. The referee did superbly to play an advantage after an attempt to scythe the winger down, and his low cross was superbly converted first time by Rusyn. The Ukrainian had struggled to get into the half but it was the kind of centre forward play that has been missing all season, the run across the six-yard box and the clever finish. The relief was huge.

PRESTON RESPOND - BUT TO NO AVAIL

Preston had produced a fairly insipid first-half display and so a response was always likely. The opening exchanges of the second half weren't a great watch with Sunderland struggling to really get their foot on the ball and open the game up. Preston were going more direct and playing with a lot more intensity, and yet it's also true that they struggle to turn that into big chances. That owed much to Ballard and O'Nien, who dealt with the aerial and physical threat well.

A HUGE INJURY BOOST

To see Alese's name in the starting XI was a welcome boost and the performance he produced even more so. It allowed Hume to thrive on the right side where he is more comfortable, and gave Sunderland another big presence to deal with preston's direct play. Alese barely put a foot wrong as he got through 70 minutes on his return and looked every inch the player who so impressed last season. With Dennis Cirkin back in training, there's real positives for Beale to take into the new year.

A QUIET SECOND HALF - BUT A GOOD AND DESERVED WIN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland didn't really make any impression in an attacking sense through the second but they didn't really have to, in fairness. Preston had all of the ball but did little with it. Sunderland had not scored in the first half in their previous seven Championship games and the benefit of doing so was obvious here, as they were able to manage the game ahead of the derby this weekend.

Though the performance against Rotherham United was in truth a poor one, seven points from nine represents a good response to the Coventry City debacle. Beale has given himself a foothold in the early stages of his tenure.

Sunderland AFC XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Alese (Pembele, 69); Neil, Ekwah; Rusyn (Ba, 75), Jobe (Mayenda, 85), Clarke; Pritchard (Seelt, 85)

Subs: Bishop, Burstow, Aouchiche, Triantis, Rigg

Preston North End XI: Woodman, Whiteman, Lindsay, Browne, Evans (Keane, 67), Frokjaer (Riis, 79), McCann (Osmajic, 67), Storey, Hughes, Millar, Potts

Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Best, Ledson, Holmes, Woodburn