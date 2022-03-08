Fleetwood went ahead in the first half when striker Ellis Harrison beat Anthony Patterson with a low finish.

That prompted Sunderland boss Alex Neil to make a double substitution at half-time, as Jermain Defoe and Lynden Gooch were brought on.

Second-half goals from Elliot Embleton, substitute Luke O’Nien and Jack Clarke then gave the Black Cats a vital three points.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Clarke.

Fleetwood defender was then sent off for a foul on Ross Stewart three minutes from time.

Here’s how the game played out:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.