Sunderland 2 Crewe 0 RECAP: Story of the day after Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts goals in valuable win

Sunderland left it late to claim a cruciale 2-0 win over Crewe at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 8:13 pm

After an goalless first half, Black Cats boss Alex Neil made three substitutions shortly after the interval.

One of the changes Dan Neil then broke the deadlock with an excellent strike six minutes from time.

Another substitute Patrick Roberts then secured the points for Sunderland, scoring his first goal for the club.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Leon Dajaku.

Here’s how the game played out:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Neil, 84) (Roberts, 89) Crewe 0

Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 18:32

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch, Matete, Evans, Clarke, O’Nien (Neil, 58) , Defoe (Roberts, 64), Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Dajaku, Roberts, Embleton
  • Crewe XI: Richards, Johnson, O’Riordan, Offord, Williams, Harper (Sambou, 74), Lowery, Griffiths, Lundstram, Ainley (Finney, 79), Long
  • Subs: Jaaskelainen, Finney, Murphy, Sambou, Lawton, Salisbury, Porter
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 18:32

Reaction from Alex Neil

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:59

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:57

Full-Time: Sunderland 2 Crewe 0

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:55

90+3’ YELLOW CARD

Clarke is booked for diving in the box.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:50

Six minutes added time

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:50

89’ GOAAAALLLL!!! ROBERTS!!!

That should do it!

Roberts played a nice one-two with Clarke before charging into the box and beating Richards with a low finish.

They left it late again.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:46

84’ GOAAAAALLLLLL!!!! NEIL!!!

What a finish!

A neat one-two between Neil and Stewart on the edge of the box set up the latter for a shot.

Neil struck the ball first time past Richards and into the net.

1-0!

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:43

81’ Time running out

Sunderland are getting closer but time is running out.

Evans’ shot from the edge of the box was palmed away by Richards who got down to his left.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:39

79’ Second change for Crewe

Second change for the visitors as Oliver Finney replaces Ainley.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:38

78’ Indirect free-kick

Clarke’s shot deflected up and was punched away by the goalkeeper.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
SunderlandAlex NeilStadium of LightRichard Mennear
Loading...