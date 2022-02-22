Sunderland 1 Burton Albion 1: Story of the night as Ross Stewart goal earns Cats a point after Cameron Borthwick-Jackson opener
Sunderland salvaged a late point after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light.
The match was stopped in the first half due to a medical emergency in the crowd but resumed after a ten-minute warm-up.
After play continued the sides went in level at half-time, before Burton wing-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half.
The Black Cats drew level in stoppage-time when Ross Stewart headed home Alex Pritchard’s cross.
Here's how the match played out:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 90+3) Burton Albion 1 (Borthwick-Jackson, 53)
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 22:37
- Play was suspended due to a medical emergency
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, Matete, Evans (Embleton, 60), Gooch (Neil, 75), Pritchard, Defoe (Clarke, 69), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Batth, Dajaku, Embleton, Neil, Clarke, Roberts
- Burton XI: Garratt, Hughes, Brayford, Borthwick-Jackson, Shaughnessy, Mancienne, Powell, Lakin, Hamer, Smith (Chapman, 69), Niasse (Saydee, 65)
- Subs: Kovar, Kokolo, Chapman, Rowe, Taylor, Ahadme, Saydee
Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Burton 1
90+3’ GOALLLL!!! STEWART!!!
Pritchard chips the ball across the box and Stewart heads home.
That’s his 20th of the season.
90+1’ Patterson saves again
Another save from the Sunderland keeper who denies Chapman from a tight angle.
Five minutes added time
89’ Winchester shot tipped over
That was close but Garratt tipped Winchester’s long-range shot over the bar.
85’ Time is running out
Another attempt from Sunderland falls flat as Clarke’s attempted pass to Pritchard is overhit.
Clarke has looked bright since he’s come on but it looks like it’ll be too little too late.
80’ Almost an own goal
Neil’s cross was almost headed into his own net by Shaughnessy but the ball went behind for a corner.
Moments later Clarke forced another save out of Garratt with a low shot.
78’ Embleton corner punched away
Embleton’s in-swinging corner from the right was curling towards goal but was punched away by Garratt.
75’ Final change for Sunderland
Dan Neil has replaced Gooch.