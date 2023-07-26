Wrexham co-owner and Hollywood movie star Ryan Reynolds has taken to Instagram to crack a joke regarding Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, who is strongly rumoured to be joining Sunderland.

The 23-year-old played for Manchester United against Wrexham in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday night and was responsible for an injury to striker Paul Mullin, who suffered a punctured lung in the 12th minute of United's 3-1 defeat after a coming together with Bishop.

The clash prompted some harsh words from former Sunderland boss and current Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson, who said that he was "fuming" with the "clumsy" and "reckless" challenge. Taking to social media, Reynolds also weighed in on the action.

On Instagram, he said: "With Deadpool paused, we visited 10 Downing to discuss the excellence of UK film crews and @maximumeffort. Aside from shooting back home, the UK is my favourite place to make a movie. Hoping to see even more film work head to Wales. Rob would have joined but he’s currently having a word with Man Utd’s youth team goalie."

Mullen required oxygen before he was substituted after a lengthy stoppage and Bishop was yellow-carded with calls for a red.

Sunderland are in the market for a goalkeeper and need both cover and competition for Anothony Patterson after the exits of Alex Bass and Jacob Carney with the opening game of the season against Ipswich Town on August 6 at the Stadium of Light rapidly approaching.

