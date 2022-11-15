Here is what pundits have said about Sunderland’s adaptability and some of the moments of individual brilliance:

Johnnie Jackson on adaptability against Wigan Athletic

Don Goodman believes Pep Guardiola would have been proud of Jack Clarke's goal against Reading (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms threatened to derail Sunderland’s season, but it has meant that other players have stepped-up to fill the void. Following their win over Wigan Athletic, Jackson was full of praise for the Black Cats’ ability to adapt in their absence.

Jackson said: “Obviously it’s been a big miss having no strikers in Stewart and Simms there, and Tony has obviously been asking for other people to come and step up.

“Cirkin gets on the outside and gets his assist for the first goal. He’s been with Sunderland for quite a while now and it’s taken a while for him to get that first goal but he’s popped up with the winner today.

“With those guys missing Mowbray has had to find a different way playing (Alex) Pritchard up front but in the end it’s a left-back that comes up with the winning goal and that’s what you want.”

READING, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Patrick Roberts of Sunderland celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Reading and Sunderland at Select Car Leasing Stadium on September 14, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Curtis Davies on ‘cheat code’ Patrick Roberts

There was only one man to talk about following Sunderland’s comprehensive win over Reading. Patrick Roberts’ quickfire brace put the Black Cats into a first-half lead with Davies describing the midfielder as a ‘cheat code’.

Davies said: “Now he has got a run he looked so confident tonight. He didn’t look like a player that hadn’t had many games. I think he liked stepping up and being that main man today.

"Him and Pritchard. I said when they were in League One they were a cheat code. Here, look at this, he is taking the mick. He doesn’t look like a player who is only scoring his first two league goals this season.

“As he said himself, he has to step up to the plate and make sure he’s contributing with those goals.”

Jamie Mackie on Seny Dieng impact

Dieng’s late equaliser for QPR made headlines across the country. It was even more impressive when he denied Stewart just minutes later at the other end.

Mackie said: “The technique that he uses where he turns his neck, it does look like he’s practised heading before. I’m not sure he has but what a fantastic moment for him.

“To then compose yourself after scoring as a goalkeeper, all the adrenaline rushing through your body. It lands to Stewart who Sunderland would want it to land to and he gets down so well with a strong hand. Very impressive and certainly a day he will remember.”

Don Goodman on that Jack Clarke goal against Reading

One of the highlights of the season came against Reading when Clarke finished off a wonderful flowing team move - a strike that was voted as September’s Goal of the Month. Goodman, who was a judge on the panel, described the move as one that Pep Guardiola would be ‘proud’ of.

