Edouard Michut looks set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain amid reported interest from former loan club Sunderland.

Reports in France yesterday that Sunderland were looking to re-sign Michut after the midfielder spent the 2022-23 Championship season on loan at the Stadium of Light.

Michut's contract at PSG runs until 2025 but the Frenchman is unlikely to break into the first-team set-up as things stand. The France youth international made 28 appearances whilst Sunderland.

The player has been part of a group training away from Luis Enrique’s senior squad in Paris with Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler in a group dubbed the "undesirables"...

French reports also claim that Serie A sides Salernitana and Lecce were also reportedly keeping an eye on the future of Michut during transfer deadline day.