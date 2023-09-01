Rumoured Sunderland transfer target set to remain at PSG on deadline day amid Serie A interest
The former Sunderland loanee midfielder had been linked with a return to the club.
Edouard Michut looks set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain amid reported interest from former loan club Sunderland.
Reports in France yesterday that Sunderland were looking to re-sign Michut after the midfielder spent the 2022-23 Championship season on loan at the Stadium of Light.
Michut's contract at PSG runs until 2025 but the Frenchman is unlikely to break into the first-team set-up as things stand. The France youth international made 28 appearances whilst Sunderland.
The player has been part of a group training away from Luis Enrique’s senior squad in Paris with Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler in a group dubbed the "undesirables"...
French reports also claim that Serie A sides Salernitana and Lecce were also reportedly keeping an eye on the future of Michut during transfer deadline day.
Le Parisien Michut will not leave PSG when the summer transfer window closes. However, they also claim that a move to Belgium, Switzerland or Greece remains possible, with their respective transfer windows shutting later this month.