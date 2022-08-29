Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend has history with the club, having taken the reigns at the Stadium of Light in 2006 and leading the club to promotion from the Championship and consolidation in the Premier League the following season.

Keane left the club a firm fan favourite given his success after a falling out with then-owner Ellis Short. After Lee Johnson’s departure last January, Keane was linked with a return to Sunderland, who were then in League One.

The two parties held talks but Keane, 51, ultimately decided against the return to Sunderland and the club opted for Alex Neil, who managed to guide the club to promotion to the Championships via the play-offs.

The Sunday People state that Keane has once again “emerged as a candidate to return to manage Sunderland” after the departure of Neil to Championship rivals Stoke City yesterday.

However, the same report also claims that Keane still has “serious doubts” regarding a return to Sunderland. The former Ipswich Town boss has become one of television's most notable and best-paid football pundits with ITV and Sky.