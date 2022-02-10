The Black Cats hierarchy have interviewed several candidates for a second time this week, including Keane.

Talks have also been held with Grant McCann, Alex Neil and Sabri Lamouchi over the vacant role.

Keane was understood to be the preferred candidate on Wearside, yet according to The Athletic he ‘will not be landing back at the club he managed from 2006-08.’

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Keane

Sunderland had been hopeful that a new head coach would be in place for Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor are currently overseeing preparations for the match at Plough Lane, following back-to-back defeats against Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham.

Sunderland have now won just one of their last seven games and dropped to fourth in the League One table.

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

@Adamdoran97 "Am I gutted? Yes. Am I surprised? Absolutely not. Most fans have had their eyes opened this week into just how poorly run the club is.”

@DavidWright1802: “I actually think Neil could be a good appointment however the whole process has been amateurish. Whoever comes as HC in will be on the back foot immediately. There are clearly issues behind the scenes that need addressed as well. Methven reappearance is a major concern.”

@podmundo: “Write the season off. Dust ourselves down and go again next season.”

@tongey93: “None excite me. But then no-one we've been linked with have, apart from Keane. Going to be coming into a club that's under pressure, fans won't be on side from the start so have a lot of work to do. Could turn toxic very quickly.”

@SimK34rs10: “At what point do we say enough is enough and how do we do it. Problem is the loyalty of fan base goes against us as they know there will still be huge crowds. Fans are in a lose lose situation here. Frankly I’m done with it all and final straw for me.”

@Glenn_Co6: “When are we going to actually protest against the running of this club? We need to hound the lot of them out.”

@shannee66: “Didn't think the club could be run worse than when it was Donald and Methven but well done @KyrilLDreyfus and @krespeakman. Amateur hour, well done.

@Snobble: “Everyone is just going to stop caring and lots of apathy will creep in if it hasn’t already.”

@FPL_Sess: “Shambles. Failure at the top. Speakman has to go and KLD has a lot to answer for.”

@AndyJDHM: “Sick to death of it all. worse than when your mam suggests getting pizza for tea thinking a takeaway and then pulls out a frozen one.”

@joshsafc_: “Embarrassing so we are once again settling on second best.”

@John67684101: “I think I can probably sum it all up and say..passed caring. Poor running of the club and left our season in tatters. We are very much a League One club in every sense other than the fans.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.