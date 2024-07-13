Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roy Keane had a clear message to Jill Scott over her Wimbledon vs Euros decision...

Jill Scott is weighing up whether to miss the Wimbledon final to watch England’s clash against Spain on Sunday.

Carlos Alcarez will face Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon with the European Championships final between Spain and England taking place later in the day with kick-off scheduled for 8pm in Germany.

Former Sunderland. Manchester City, Everton and Aston Villa player Scott had plans to attend the prestigious grass court final but that looks to have been thrown into uncertainty after England’s passage to the final with the 2-1 win against Holland earlier this week.

Appearing on The Overlap with Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Ian Wright, Scott’s decision was jokingly discussed between the four regulars with Keane insisting she had to make a decision between the two.

Gary Neville: “Big question is, will Jill Scott be in Berlin on Sunday? Jill Scott, is she in Berlin on Sunday? Because I can tell you now, there's no flights left. Jill. All flights are taken.”

Roy Keane: “Jill goes private everywhere, you think she doesn't go commercial? Look at Jill Scott, like the normal people.

Jill Scott: “You chat so much rubbish. There is flights, isn't there?”

Gary Neville: I think they're all, I suspect they're taken. No, no, they're all taken, I think.”

Roy Keane: “Yeah, but you drop your name in.”

Jill Scott: “I don't think I can just get an extra seat on a plane.”

Gary Neville: “Are you going to ditch Wimbledon and stay over and come?”

Jill Scott: “I want to do both, imagine. The final at Wimbledon then watch England win the Euros. Do you think we can win the Euros?”

Roy Keane: “You can't have your cake and eat it. Just drop Wimbledon. Wimbledon's there next year.”

Ian Wright: “People at Wimbledon are stopping, they've stopped watching Wimbledon to watch the football. Yeah. What are you doing, where do you want to be? Where do you want to be?”

Roy Keane: “Make a decision, girl.”

Jill Scott: “No, I know. I can't miss the final. I actually think we're going to win it. Too hard for it? Something's happening.”

Gary Neville: “There's something, yeah, that's it, something's happening.”