The Black Cats hierarchy have interviewed several candidates for a second time this week, including Keane.

Talks have also been held with Grant McCann, Alex Neil and Sabri Lamouchi over the vacant role.

Keane was understood to be the preferred candidate at the Stadium of Light, yet as first reported by the Athletic, he ‘will not be landing back at the club he managed from 2006-08.’

Sunderland had been hopeful that a new head coach would be in place for Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor are currently overseeing preparations for the match at Plough Lane, following back-to-back defeats against Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham.

Sunderland have now won just one of their last seven games and dropped to fourth in the League One table.

It’s been well known that Keane was interested in returning to management.

While appearing as a TV pundit on ITV last week, the former Manchester United midfielder was asked about Sunderland’s interest, to which he replied: “I’ve made it clear over the last few years that I’d like to go back as a manager.

"But of course the club has to want you, you have to want to go to the club and just as important, the contract has to be right.

“We’ll see how things take shape over the next few days.”

